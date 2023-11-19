Don H. Liu Sells 16,000 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stock

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,354,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Target Stock Down 0.0 %

Target stock opened at $129.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.86. Target Co. has a one year low of $102.93 and a one year high of $181.70.

Get Target alerts:

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. Target’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Target

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.12%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Target by 95,980.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,762,865,000 after buying an additional 18,518,448 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $725,870,000. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,058,551 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $667,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,191 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,973,381 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,183,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,625,000. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TGT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Target from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. TD Cowen cut Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $161.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday. HSBC assumed coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.39.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TGT

About Target

(Get Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.