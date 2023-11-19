Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 8,582 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 73,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,582 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.24% of Boot Barn worth $6,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BOOT. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 3.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Boot Barn in the first quarter valued at about $701,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 14.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 2.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 9.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period.

Boot Barn Stock Performance

Shares of Boot Barn stock opened at $71.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.39. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.62 and a 52-week high of $104.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BOOT shares. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Boot Barn from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Boot Barn from $120.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TD Cowen increased their target price on Boot Barn from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on Boot Barn from $113.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Boot Barn from $74.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.44.

Insider Activity at Boot Barn

In related news, CFO James M. Watkins sold 15,099 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $1,135,293.81. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,860.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

