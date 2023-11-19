Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 383,430 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 13,761 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of NOV worth $6,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its position in NOV by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in NOV by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NOV during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in NOV by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in NOV during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. 93.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on NOV shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of NOV from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of NOV from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays cut shares of NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NOV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of NOV from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NOV has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

NOV Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NOV opened at $19.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.87. NOV Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.05 and a 12 month high of $24.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.49.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. NOV had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NOV Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

NOV Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. NOV’s payout ratio is 15.87%.

NOV Company Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

Featured Articles

