Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 28,589 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,777 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,589 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.18% of Glacier Bancorp worth $6,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 124.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Glacier Bancorp by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Glacier Bancorp Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of GBCI stock opened at $33.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.80. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.77 and a fifty-two week high of $58.84.

Glacier Bancorp Announces Dividend

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $295.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.37 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 22.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 58.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GBCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Glacier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.80.

Glacier Bancorp Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

