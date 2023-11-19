Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 58,041 Shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,041 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF worth $6,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GCOW. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 444.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000.

Get Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF alerts:

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF stock opened at $32.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.13.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

About Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a $0.7921 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This is an increase from Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF’s previous dividend of $0.58.

(Free Report)

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.