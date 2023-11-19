Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys New Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 71,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,845,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. General Electric Co. acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,002,865,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $330,208,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,044,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $92,462,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $82,989,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GEHC shares. Citigroup started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Argus started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Friday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Monday, July 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.44.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of GEHC stock opened at $73.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.00 and a 12-month high of $87.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 8.91%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.57%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

