Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.88% of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF worth $5,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 59,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,559,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after buying an additional 10,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 421.1% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of PWB opened at $73.94 on Friday. Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $58.59 and a 1 year high of $74.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.08. The firm has a market cap of $679.50 million, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.01.

