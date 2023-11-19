Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,987 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.62% of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF worth $5,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $252,000. American Trust purchased a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $427,000.

Get Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF alerts:

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of FLQL stock opened at $45.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.80. Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a twelve month low of $25.40 and a twelve month high of $30.32. The company has a market capitalization of $936.68 million, a P/E ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.92.

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Profile

The Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Large Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a multi-factor US large-cap index. Stocks are selected and weighted based on a combination of quality, value, momentum, and low-volatility factors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.