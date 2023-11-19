Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 941 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $6,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,850,000,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 129.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 4,208.3% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of THG stock opened at $118.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.97. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.96, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.62. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.82 and a 12 month high of $148.78.

The Hanover Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a negative return on equity of 4.16%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently -136.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on THG. BMO Capital Markets raised The Hanover Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Oppenheimer began coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $124.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hanover Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.29.

The Hanover Insurance Group Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

