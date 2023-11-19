Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $5.69 Million Position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,428 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $5,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the second quarter valued at $210,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 44.4% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 9,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 47.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 20,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 6,480 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,974,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,250,000 after acquiring an additional 31,043 shares during the period. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teck Resources Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE TECK opened at $36.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.07. Teck Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $31.42 and a 12 month high of $49.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.70.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Free Report ) (TSE:TECK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 15.78%. As a group, analysts forecast that Teck Resources Limited will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TECK shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Teck Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Teck Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.91.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

