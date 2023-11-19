Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $5.76 Million Stock Position in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178,554 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 34,798 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Gildan Activewear worth $5,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear during the first quarter valued at approximately $580,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 39.6% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 32,707 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 9,272 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 8.1% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 113,547 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after buying an additional 8,476 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 16.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. 79.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $36.50 to $39.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.77.

NYSE GIL opened at $35.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.08. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.30 and a 1 year high of $36.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.186 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.35%.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

