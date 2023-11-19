Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $5.78 Million Stock Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,339 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $5,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $87.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.66, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.97. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.02 and a 12 month high of $117.77.

BMRN has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.77.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

