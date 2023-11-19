Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $5.85 Million Position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,575,355 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 527,465 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $5,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Banco Santander by 30.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Banco Santander by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Banco Santander by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Banco Santander by 1.6% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 203,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Banco Santander by 18.0% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 22,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the period. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Banco Santander Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SAN opened at $4.04 on Friday. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 12 month low of $2.66 and a 12 month high of $4.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.67. The firm has a market cap of $65.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.16.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Banco Santander had a net margin of 18.51% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $16.17 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco Santander Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a $0.0852 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 2.8%. This is an increase from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

Banco Santander Profile

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments.

Further Reading

