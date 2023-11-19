Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $6.12 Million Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 246,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,820 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Vertiv worth $6,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the second quarter valued at $756,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 106.4% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 140,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 72,255 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 2.2% in the second quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 35,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the second quarter valued at about $2,718,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 7.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,468,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,381,000 after acquiring an additional 104,828 shares during the period. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Vertiv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertiv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

In other Vertiv news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $375,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,955,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,320,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $375,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,955,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,320,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Scott Cripps sold 36,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $1,385,227.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv stock opened at $43.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.98 and a 200-day moving average of $30.52. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1 year low of $11.95 and a 1 year high of $44.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.60 and a beta of 1.43.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

