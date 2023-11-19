Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $6.29 Million Stock Holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 28.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,670 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,029 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Wintrust Financial worth $6,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 139.3% during the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 10,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 6,184 shares during the last quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial during the second quarter worth $370,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial during the second quarter worth $223,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 74.2% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 175,321 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,732,000 after buying an additional 74,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 381.6% during the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 20,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on WTFC. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $98.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.73.

Shares of WTFC opened at $85.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $57.48 and a 12 month high of $95.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.72.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $574.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.01 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 20.73% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 16.10%.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

