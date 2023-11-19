Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 84,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of WNS worth $6,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of WNS by 3.9% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WNS by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of WNS by 31.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of WNS by 2.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of WNS by 1.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WNS opened at $58.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.18. WNS has a one year low of $51.84 and a one year high of $94.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.08.

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. WNS had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $325.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. WNS’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that WNS will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of WNS from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of WNS in a report on Monday, November 13th. TheStreet cut shares of WNS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of WNS from $95.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.83.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

