Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,883 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of NorthWestern Energy Group worth $5,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NWE. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 6.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 165,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,852,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,506,000 after purchasing an additional 74,439 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 17.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 64,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 9,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NorthWestern Energy Group Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE NWE opened at $51.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.46. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.97 and a fifty-two week high of $61.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.63.

NorthWestern Energy Group Dividend Announcement

NorthWestern Energy Group ( NYSE:NWE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $321.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.35 million. NorthWestern Energy Group had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 11.91%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. NorthWestern Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 85.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on NWE shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.50.

NorthWestern Energy Group Company Profile

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

