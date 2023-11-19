Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 201,383 Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July (BATS:UJUL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July (BATS:UJULFree Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 201,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,800,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 3.50% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UJUL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July in the second quarter valued at about $260,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July during the first quarter worth about $1,125,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July by 7.7% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 19,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July by 11.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July stock opened at $29.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.46 and its 200-day moving average is $28.48.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF — July (UJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

