Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 315,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,320 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $5,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VNO. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 158.8% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 170.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Institutional investors own 75.86% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust Price Performance

VNO opened at $22.59 on Friday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $12.31 and a 12-month high of $26.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 1.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VNO. StockNews.com downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Compass Point started coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vornado Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

