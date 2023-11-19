Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 211,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399,970 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $5,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 5,138.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PINS opened at $31.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a PE ratio of -98.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.99. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.60 and a 1-year high of $32.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.56.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $763.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.34 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinterest news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $311,946.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 246,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,735,404.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Pinterest news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $311,946.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 246,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,735,404.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christine Deputy sold 14,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $388,487.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 316,381 shares in the company, valued at $8,251,216.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 220,088 shares of company stock valued at $5,983,759. 6.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America raised shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.27.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

