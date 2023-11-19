Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,471,534 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 220,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,471,534 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Equitable worth $5,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,143,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,838,000 after acquiring an additional 854,689 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,444,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,193 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 4.1% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 24,452,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,118,000 after acquiring an additional 971,884 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Equitable during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $553,559,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Equitable by 3.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,933,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,213,000 after buying an additional 336,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Equitable from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Equitable from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Equitable from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Equitable in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Equitable from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.57.

Equitable Price Performance

Shares of EQH opened at $28.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.41. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.89 and a 1-year high of $33.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.08.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. Equitable’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.51%.

Equitable Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

See Also

