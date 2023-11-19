Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 28,844 Shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 28,844 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $6,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Bunge Global by 0.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Bunge Global by 0.9% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Bunge Global by 7.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Bunge Global by 2.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bunge Global by 4.4% during the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bunge Global Stock Performance

NYSE BG opened at $106.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.65. Bunge Global SA has a twelve month low of $87.86 and a twelve month high of $116.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Bunge Global Dividend Announcement

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.49. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $14.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Bunge Global SA will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Bunge Global’s payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bunge Global from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bunge Global in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Bunge Global in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.14.

About Bunge Global

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

