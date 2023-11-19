Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 29,040 Shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:HDMV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:HDMV – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,040 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 15.10% of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF worth $6,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDMV. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,012,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,616,000. Golden State Equity Partners grew its holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 162,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after purchasing an additional 82,294 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,652,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 129.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 100,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 56,631 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDMV opened at $27.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.01 and its 200 day moving average is $28.06. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF has a 12 month low of $25.93 and a 12 month high of $29.84. The company has a market capitalization of $38.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.63.

The First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (HDMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility index. The fund is an actively-managed fund of low expected volatility mid and large-cap stocks from developed markets. HDMV was launched on Aug 24, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

