Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 560,364 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,320,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560,364 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $5,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 149,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 16,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 67,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 23,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the period. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on SIRI shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on Sirius XM from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Sirius XM from $4.10 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Sirius XM from $4.75 to $5.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jennifer C. Witz acquired 250,000 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,027,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,812,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,557,320. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sirius XM Stock Performance

Sirius XM stock opened at $5.08 on Friday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $7.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.46 and a 200-day moving average of $4.35.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 40.30% and a net margin of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Sirius XM’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.0266 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. This is a positive change from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

