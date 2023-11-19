Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) by 92.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250,934 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Shockwave Medical worth $5,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SWAV opened at $172.13 on Friday. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.00 and a 12-month high of $315.95. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 14.43, a quick ratio of 13.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $198.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.85.

Shockwave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $186.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.71 million. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 42.41% and a net margin of 36.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SWAV has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Shockwave Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Shockwave Medical in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Shockwave Medical in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $218.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Shockwave Medical from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Shockwave Medical from $313.00 to $284.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.78.

In other news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.29, for a total transaction of $657,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,532 shares in the company, valued at $335,952.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.29, for a total transaction of $657,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,532 shares in the company, valued at $335,952.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total value of $819,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,750,381.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,000 shares of company stock worth $11,476,060 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

