H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Position Increased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 208,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,633 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.06% of H World Group worth $8,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in H World Group during the first quarter worth approximately $1,299,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in H World Group by 25.0% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 373,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,352,000 after buying an additional 74,802 shares in the last quarter. Green Court Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in H World Group during the first quarter worth approximately $52,826,000. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in H World Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 16,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in H World Group during the second quarter worth approximately $77,115,000. 46.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

H World Group Trading Up 0.5 %

H World Group stock opened at $36.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.43. H World Group Limited has a 52 week low of $32.16 and a 52 week high of $53.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.78 and a beta of 1.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

H World Group ( NASDAQ:HTHT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. H World Group had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $762.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.64 million. Research analysts forecast that H World Group Limited will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of H World Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

H World Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

