HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) by 248.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 217,855 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.16% of HashiCorp worth $7,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in HashiCorp by 167.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in HashiCorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in HashiCorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in HashiCorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in HashiCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. 45.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HashiCorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total transaction of $1,068,940.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,786,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,240,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other HashiCorp news, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total value of $1,068,940.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,786,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,240,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Mcjannet sold 38,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $892,942.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,165 shares in the company, valued at $4,065,888.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 276,508 shares of company stock valued at $6,740,740 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 26.13% of the company’s stock.

HashiCorp Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of HCP opened at $20.75 on Friday. HashiCorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.91 and a fifty-two week high of $37.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.54. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.47 and a beta of 1.22.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.04. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 44.42% and a negative return on equity of 19.94%. The firm had revenue of $143.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.37 million. Research analysts forecast that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of HashiCorp from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of HashiCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on HashiCorp

About HashiCorp

(Free Report)

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HashiCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HashiCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.