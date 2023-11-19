Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Holdings Reduced by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 80.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350,044 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,447,781 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $5,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 785,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 8.8% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 151,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 12,235 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 11.6% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,138,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,533,000 after acquiring an additional 430,682 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,039,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 8.8% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 723,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,152,000 after acquiring an additional 58,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $5,995,919.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 249,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,361,452.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $5,995,919.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 249,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,361,452.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 434,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $7,601,772.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,370,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,952,686.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.54.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $15.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.25. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $13.65 and a 52 week high of $18.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.39.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

