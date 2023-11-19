IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of IAC worth $5,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IAC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of IAC by 113,402.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,552,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,113,000 after purchasing an additional 14,539,274 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of IAC in the 4th quarter worth $40,036,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of IAC in the 1st quarter worth $34,830,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IAC by 390.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 766,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,011,000 after purchasing an additional 609,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mangrove Partners acquired a new stake in shares of IAC in the 4th quarter worth $21,335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IAC opened at $48.13 on Friday. IAC Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.39 and a 52 week high of $69.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -38.81 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.83.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on IAC from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on IAC from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on IAC from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on IAC from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on IAC from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.31.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

