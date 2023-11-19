Insider Selling: Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Insider Sells $999,238.50 in Stock

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $999,238.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,778,567.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Uber Technologies stock opened at $54.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.10 and a beta of 1.23. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.90 and a 1 year high of $54.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.44 and a 200-day moving average of $44.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 2,545.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 582 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 651 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 133.8% during the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 699 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.
