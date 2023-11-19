John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned approximately 0.07% of John Wiley & Sons worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 97,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in John Wiley & Sons by 37.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in John Wiley & Sons by 2.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in John Wiley & Sons by 1.6% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 22,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in John Wiley & Sons by 4.3% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get John Wiley & Sons alerts:

John Wiley & Sons Price Performance

NYSE:WLY opened at $31.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.61 and a beta of 0.97. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.83 and a 52-week high of $49.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

John Wiley & Sons Dividend Announcement

John Wiley & Sons ( NYSE:WLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $451.01 million for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a positive return on equity of 20.65% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -132.08%.

Insider Activity at John Wiley & Sons

In related news, CEO Matthew S. Kissner purchased 16,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.33 per share, for a total transaction of $501,961.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,632.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Matthew S. Kissner purchased 16,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.33 per share, for a total transaction of $501,961.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,632.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David C. Dobson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.92 per share, with a total value of $149,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,033 shares in the company, valued at $389,947.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

(Free Report)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for John Wiley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wiley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.