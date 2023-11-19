Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,561 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 15.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Kyndryl by 1.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kyndryl by 6.7% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 13,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kyndryl by 2.7% during the second quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 37,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 64.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Kyndryl from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Kyndryl from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd.

Kyndryl Stock Performance

KD opened at $18.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $18.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.48.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. Kyndryl had a negative return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 6.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kyndryl

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

