LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Shares Purchased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) by 38.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in LiveRamp by 14.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in LiveRamp by 16.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in LiveRamp by 2.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in LiveRamp by 0.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 136,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in LiveRamp by 2.7% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 33,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on RAMP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of LiveRamp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.60.

LiveRamp Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of RAMP stock opened at $34.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.53. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.25 and a 52 week high of $36.76. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -38.30 and a beta of 1.06.

LiveRamp Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

