LPL Financial LLC Sells 731 Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its position in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 731 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Impinj were worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PI. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Impinj in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Impinj in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Impinj during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Impinj during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Impinj by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

Get Impinj alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on PI shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Impinj in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Impinj from $101.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Impinj from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised Impinj to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Impinj from $130.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.25.

Impinj Stock Up 1.8 %

PI stock opened at $80.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -76.32 and a beta of 2.05. Impinj, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.39 and a 1-year high of $144.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.92.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $65.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.73 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 47.86% and a negative net margin of 9.03%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Impinj

In other news, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased 48,171 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.45 per share, for a total transaction of $2,815,594.95. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,639,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,724,040.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total transaction of $89,411.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,012,306.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Ltd bought 48,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.45 per share, with a total value of $2,815,594.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,639,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,724,040.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 189,802 shares of company stock worth $12,335,114 and sold 13,589 shares worth $814,767. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Impinj Profile

(Free Report)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.