Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lowered its stake in shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) by 56.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,406 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.05% of Materion worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MTRN. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Materion in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Materion by 948.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Materion in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Materion in the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Materion by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on MTRN. StockNews.com began coverage on Materion in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Materion from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Materion Stock Performance

Materion stock opened at $115.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.24 and its 200-day moving average is $106.78. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Materion Co. has a 12 month low of $74.90 and a 12 month high of $123.41.

Materion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Materion’s payout ratio is currently 10.34%.

Insider Activity at Materion

In related news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.11, for a total transaction of $34,275.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,034,018.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

