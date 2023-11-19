Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 113,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,710 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mesa Air Group were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 751,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 278,200 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 18,340 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 143,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 470,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 22,900 shares during the last quarter. 37.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Mesa Air Group stock opened at $0.65 on Friday. Mesa Air Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $3.82. The stock has a market cap of $26.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Mesa Air Group Company Profile

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier scheduled passenger services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines, Inc and the United Airlines, Inc The company offers scheduled flight and cargo services. It also engages in the leasing of aircrafts and engine types to third parties.

