M&G Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280,492 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 33,217 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Apple were worth $54,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP boosted its stake in Apple by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NNS Holding purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter worth $193,000. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total value of $884,496.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at $6,383,795.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total transaction of $884,496.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at $6,383,795.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $11,279,400.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,483,548.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 444,391 shares of company stock worth $77,370,046. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. TD Cowen raised their price target on Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.25.

AAPL opened at $189.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $198.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $176.91 and a 200 day moving average of $180.76.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.34 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

