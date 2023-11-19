Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Griffin Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,325 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 7,408 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 3.9% of Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $28,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 19.9% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,422,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Microsoft by 20.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,138,469 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $351,001,000 after purchasing an additional 196,338 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 1.2% during the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 16.2% during the first quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 8.2% during the first quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Microsoft from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Microsoft from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Loop Capital began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $385.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $385.11.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $369.85 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $219.35 and a 52-week high of $376.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $336.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $331.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The company had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.04%.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.