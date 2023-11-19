Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Keybank National Association OH’s 4th Largest Position

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,873,445 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 56,611 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 4.4% of Keybank National Association OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $978,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the second quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Partners increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% during the second quarter. Stevens Capital Partners now owns 1,516 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,577 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,602,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the first quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 4,208 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,166 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $369.85 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $219.35 and a 52-week high of $376.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $336.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $331.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.88.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.04%.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at $262,963,391.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at $262,963,391.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,941,369.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $430.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.11.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

