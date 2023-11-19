Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Regency Capital Management Inc. DE’s 4th Largest Position

Regency Capital Management Inc. DE increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,900 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 6.2% of Regency Capital Management Inc. DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 157.0% during the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 39.0% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $369.85 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $219.35 and a 52 week high of $376.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $336.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $331.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.88.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The business had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.04%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,963,391.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Microsoft from $398.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Microsoft from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Loop Capital began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $385.11.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Microsoft

Microsoft Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.