Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Vision Capital Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,968 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 649 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 4.0% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $23,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 35,622 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,131,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 269,934 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $91,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 162,515 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $55,343,000 after acquiring an additional 11,829 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,216 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,673,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 137,627 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $46,867,000 after acquiring an additional 4,673 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $347.00 to $413.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Microsoft from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.11.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at $64,941,369.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at $64,941,369.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,963,391.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Down 1.7 %

MSFT opened at $369.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $336.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $331.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $2.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.88. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $219.35 and a one year high of $376.35.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The company had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.04%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

