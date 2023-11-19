Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,102 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 157.0% in the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $385.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Fundamental Research set a $298.10 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $347.00 to $413.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.11.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $369.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $336.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $331.77. The company has a market cap of $2.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.88. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $219.35 and a fifty-two week high of $376.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.04%.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total transaction of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.