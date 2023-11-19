Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lowered its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 248,841 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,779 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 3.9% of Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $84,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Syverson Strege & Co increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 157.0% in the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 39.0% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,963,391.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,941,369.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at $262,963,391.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Performance

MSFT stock opened at $369.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.88. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $219.35 and a 12-month high of $376.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $336.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $331.77.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Microsoft from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $385.11.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

