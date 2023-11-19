Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMKR. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,307,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $346,271,000 after buying an additional 84,120 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amkor Technology by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,002,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $260,689,000 after purchasing an additional 132,938 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,515,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,484,000 after purchasing an additional 95,883 shares during the period. SW Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. SW Investment Management LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,165,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,239,074 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,692,000 after buying an additional 13,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMKR. B. Riley started coverage on Amkor Technology in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Amkor Technology in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $26.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.85. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.58 and a 1-year high of $31.38.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 10.79%. Amkor Technology’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be given a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. This is a boost from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 18.18%.

In other news, major shareholder James J. Kim sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total value of $232,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,594,980 shares in the company, valued at $919,395,435.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder James J. Kim sold 10,000,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total value of $232,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,594,980 shares in the company, valued at $919,395,435.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total transaction of $60,804.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,072.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,010,400 shares of company stock worth $232,441,240. Insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services.

