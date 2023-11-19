Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,401 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 633 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nathan’s Famous were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NATH. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Nathan’s Famous by 3.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,736 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,926 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 5.0% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 266,201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,420,000 after acquiring an additional 12,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 1.1% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 166,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. 40.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Brian S. Genson sold 2,000 shares of Nathan’s Famous stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total transaction of $146,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,942 shares in the company, valued at $945,024.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 31.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Nathan’s Famous from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Nathan’s Famous Stock Performance

Shares of Nathan’s Famous stock opened at $66.91 on Friday. Nathan’s Famous, Inc. has a one year low of $61.35 and a one year high of $83.00. The company has a market cap of $272.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.00.

Nathan’s Famous Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Nathan’s Famous’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

About Nathan’s Famous

Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.

