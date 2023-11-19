Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Free Report) by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,628 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 123,252 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Orthofix Medical were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $44,404,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,006,860 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $100,615,000 after buying an additional 2,144,154 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $34,232,000. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in Orthofix Medical by 129.5% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,836,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Orthofix Medical by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,565,916 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,229,000 after purchasing an additional 690,819 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OFIX. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Orthofix Medical in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th.

Orthofix Medical Stock Up 1.0 %

Orthofix Medical stock opened at $10.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $385.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.70. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $23.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Orthofix Medical

In other Orthofix Medical news, Director James F. Hinrichs acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.47 per share, with a total value of $101,025.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 86,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,480.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical Inc operates spine and orthopedics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through Global Spine and Global Orthopedics segments. The Global Spine segment comprises the bone growth therapies products, which manufactures and distributes bone growth stimulator devices for enhance of bone fusion including adjunctive and noninvasive treatment of cervical and lumbar spine as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine; the spinal implants products designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and the biological products, such as regenerative products and tissue forms which allow physicians to treat a variety of spinal and orthopedic conditions.

