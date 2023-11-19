Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp cut its stake in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,061 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned about 0.08% of Oxford Industries worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of OXM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 2,350.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,505 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 305,508 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter worth $14,156,000. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the first quarter worth $13,978,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the first quarter worth $10,185,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,041,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $184,773,000 after buying an additional 104,007 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Oxford Industries Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of OXM stock opened at $94.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.87. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.33 and a 1-year high of $123.37.

Oxford Industries Announces Dividend

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $420.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.27 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.61 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OXM has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $101.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.