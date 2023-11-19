Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lowered its stake in shares of Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned about 0.08% of Park National worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PRK. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Park National by 8.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 580,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,796,000 after acquiring an additional 43,116 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Park National by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 409,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,565,000 after buying an additional 28,619 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Park National by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,570,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,320,000 after buying an additional 25,819 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Park National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,727,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Park National by 130.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after buying an additional 16,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

Park National Trading Up 1.4 %

Park National stock opened at $114.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Park National Co. has a 12 month low of $90.28 and a 12 month high of $151.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.71.

Park National Announces Dividend

Park National ( NYSE:PRK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.40. Park National had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 24.22%. The business had revenue of $121.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.32 million. Analysts anticipate that Park National Co. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Park National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Park National in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Park National

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

