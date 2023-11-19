Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 721,088 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 46,423 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $12,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 61,989 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 4.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 1.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 71,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the first quarter worth about $1,396,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in First Hawaiian by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Hawaiian Stock Performance

Shares of First Hawaiian stock opened at $19.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.53. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.08 and a 52-week high of $28.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.04.

First Hawaiian Dividend Announcement

First Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:FHB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $285.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FHB. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Hawaiian in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.20.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, include checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

