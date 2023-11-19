Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,697 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $13,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 92.8% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 36,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,457,000 after buying an additional 17,780 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 89.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,700,000 after buying an additional 6,894 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 4.0% in the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 4,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 62.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 3.1% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MarketAxess Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of MKTX opened at $228.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 34.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $223.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.55. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.01 and a fifty-two week high of $399.78.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. The company had revenue of $172.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.32 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 21.86%. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MKTX. StockNews.com raised shares of MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $308.00 to $284.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $254.00 to $242.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $250.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.27.

MarketAxess Profile

(Free Report)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

